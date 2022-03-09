Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian shelling holds 400,000 'hostage' in Mariupol

World+Biz

Reuters
09 March, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 08:08 pm

Related News

Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian shelling holds 400,000 'hostage' in Mariupol

"Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food," he wrote on Twitter

Reuters
09 March, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 08:08 pm
Ukraine&#039;s foreign minister says Russian shelling holds 400,000 &#039;hostage&#039; in Mariupol

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Wednesday of holding 400,000 residents of Mariupol hostage by shelling the southern Ukrainian port city despite efforts to establish a safe evacuation corridor for civilians.

"Almost 3,000 newborn babies lack medicine and food," he wrote on Twitter. "Russia continues holding hostage over 400,000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues."

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine.

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine refugees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

7h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

8h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

10h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

10h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

54m | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

54m | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

59m | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market