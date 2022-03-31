Ukraine's battle fronts are shifting - interior ministry adviser

Reuters
31 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:21 pm

Ukraine's battle fronts are shifting - interior ministry adviser

Russia said on Tuesday it would scale down operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. NATO's chief said on Thursday this was a regrouping rather than a withdrawal

Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine 11 March 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine 11 March 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The southern city of Mariupol and a "corridor" between two eastern towns, Izyum and Volnovakha, are becoming the key battlefronts in Ukraine, an interior ministry adviser said on Thursday.

"(Russia) is withdrawing forces in the Kyiv region, but it's too early to say that the same is happening in the Chernihiv region," adviser Vadym Denysenko said.

Russia said on Tuesday it would scale down operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. NATO's chief said on Thursday this was a regrouping rather than a withdrawal.

