Ukraine wants large amount of equipment for its nuclear power plants, IAEA says

World+Biz

Reuters
24 April, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 08:44 am

Related News

Ukraine wants large amount of equipment for its nuclear power plants, IAEA says

This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators

Reuters
24 April, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 08:44 am
An aeriel view shows smoke rising as an armoured vehicle is shot at next to a building, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. Azov Mariupol/Handout via REUTERS
An aeriel view shows smoke rising as an armoured vehicle is shot at next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. Azov Mariupol/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the war with Russia, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Saturday.

This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement.

"We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that the IAEA and its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," he said.

"The needs are great and I'm very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available."

Ukraine has 15 operational reactors at four plants of which seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Zaporizhzhia facility which is currently controlled by Russia.

Grossi said the IAEA was still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the defunct Chornobyl plant.

Next week Rossi is due to visit the power station, which Russian forces occupied soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31. He said he would hand over radiation monitoring equipment as well as personal protective equipment.

Europe

Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

1h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

21h | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

2h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

16h | Videos
How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

How Guardiola uses his ball boys at Man City

16h | Videos
Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

Is Ruble moving at its own pace bypassing sanctions?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine