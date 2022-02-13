Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension

World+Biz

Reuters
13 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:54 pm

Related News

Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension

The United States, its Western allies and other nations have been scaling back or evacuating embassy staff and have advised their citizens not to travel to Ukraine amid the standoff

Reuters
13 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:54 pm
A plane carrying military aid, delivered as part of the United States&#039; security assistance to Ukraine, is parked at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A plane carrying military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, is parked at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine sees no point closing its airspace amid an escalation with Russia, a senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday, after the United States warned that Russian troops could invade the eastern European nation at any time.

Dutch carrier KLM said on Saturday it would stop flying to Ukraine immediately, while Ukraine's SkyUp airline said on Sunday it had to divert one its planes after the owner of the leased aircraft barred the flight from entering Ukrainian airspace.

"The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade," said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian president's chief of staff.

"If particular air carriers decide to reconfigure the flight schedule, this certainly has nothing to do with the decisions or policies of our state," he told Reuters.

The United States, its Western allies and other nations have been scaling back or evacuating embassy staff and have advised their citizens not to travel to Ukraine amid the standoff.

Washington said the Russian military, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment. Moscow denies having any such plan and has described such warnings as "hysteria".

Ukraine's SkyUp said in a statement that one of its planes, carrying 175 passengers from Portugal, had to land in Moldova on Saturday instead of continuing to Ukraine after the Ireland-based owner of the leased aircraft prevented the aircraft entering Ukrainian airspace. It did not give further details.

KLM, part of Air France, said it would stop flying to Ukraine immediately, news agency ANP reported.

Two third of the 298 passengers killed when Malaysia Airlines MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, were Dutch citizens.

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia / Ukraine invasion panic / Ukraine airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

7h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

10h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

10h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

2h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

2h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

5h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director