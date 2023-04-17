Ukraine seeks reopening of food transit via Poland at talks

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Ukraine's agriculture minister said Kyiv would aim to secure the re-opening of food and grain transit via Poland as a "first step" at talks in Warsaw on Monday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on some imports from Ukraine.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky also said there would be additional talks this week in Romania on Wednesday, and in Slovakia on Thursday. The minister's comments were published on the Telegram messaging app by the Agriculture Ministry.