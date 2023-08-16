Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port, key for grain exports

World+Biz

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 11:10 am

Related News

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port, key for grain exports

Ukraine's Danube ports accounted for around a quarter of grain exports before Russia pulled out of a UN-backed deal to provide safe passage for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 11:10 am
Vessels are seen as they wait for inspection under United Nation&#039;s Black Sea Grain Initiative in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik//File Photo
Vessels are seen as they wait for inspection under United Nation's Black Sea Grain Initiative in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey December 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik//File Photo

Ukraine's air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania.

Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports - Izmail and Reni.

The governor of southern Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, asked residents of Izmail district to take shelter at around 1:30am (2230 GMT) and cancelled the air raid alert one hour later.

Ukraine's Danube ports accounted for around a quarter of grain exports before Russia pulled out of a UN-backed deal to provide safe passage for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea. They have since become the main route out, with grain sent on barges to Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment onwards.

A Russian attack on the Izmail port sent global food prices higher in early August.

Top News

Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia-Ukraine standoffs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

34m | TBS Science
Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

3h | TBS Economy
The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

20h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

21h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free