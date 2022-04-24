Ukraine says Russia deploys Iskander-M launchers near border

World+Biz

Reuters
24 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 01:02 pm

Related News

Ukraine says Russia deploys Iskander-M launchers near border

"Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily morning update

Reuters
24 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 01:02 pm
9М723 missiles, part of Iskander-M missile complex, are seen during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
9М723 missiles, part of Iskander-M missile complex, are seen during a demonstration at the International military-technical forum ARMY-2019 at Alabino range in Moscow Region, Russia June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia has deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60 km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday.

"Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily morning update.

"According to available information, Iskander-M launchers have been deployed 60 km from the border with Ukraine," it said, without providing more detail on the location of the systems.

Reuters could not immediately to verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the reports.

Belgorod is a city and the administrative centre of Russia's Belgorod region, north of the border with Ukraine.

The Iskander, a mobile ballistic missile system codenamed SS-26 Stone by NATO, replaced the Soviet Scud missile. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500 km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

Russia said on Friday it wanted to control all of southern Ukraine. Kyiv said this showed Moscow had wider goals than its declared aim of demilitarising and "denazifying" the country. Ukraine and the West call the invasion, now in its third month, an unjustified war of aggression.

Europe

Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

22m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine