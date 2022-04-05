Ukraine says no place for Russia on UN human rights body

World+Biz

Reuters
05 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 11:22 am

Related News

Ukraine says no place for Russia on UN human rights body

Reuters
05 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 11:22 am
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

There should be no place for Russia on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"Spoke with UN Secretary General @AntonioGuterres on the current security situation and the Bucha massacre," Kuleba said on his Twitter account.

"Stressed that Ukraine will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account. No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council."

Earlier, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba the current humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the press office of the UN chief said in a statement.

"They discussed the security and human rights situation in Ukraine," the statement reads.

"The Secretary-General briefed Foreign Minister Kuleba on the objectives of the mission of Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths to Moscow and Kiev and reiterated the commitment of the United Nations for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine and enhanced humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people," the statement added.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths held a meeting on April 4 in Moscow with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and they discussed the situation in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement later that Fomin "noted successful joint work with representatives of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs accredited at the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow. The ministry's coordination headquarters for humanitarian response in Ukraine regularly refer documents with objective information on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine to UN employees."

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Ukrain-Russia tensions / UN human rights body / UN / UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

14m | Panorama
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

1h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

54m | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

2h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

3h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release