Ukraine says new effort to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel works under way

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 12:36 pm

An aerial view shows smoke billowing during shelling in the Azovstal steel plant complex, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on May 5, 2022. Azov Regiment/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke billowing during shelling in the Azovstal steel plant complex, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on May 5, 2022. Azov Regiment/Handout via REUTERS

A senior Ukrainian official said on Friday a new attempt was under way "at the moment" to evacuate civilians trapped with Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal steel works in the southern city of Mariupol.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential staff, gave no details and it was not immediately clear what stage the new rescue effort was at.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Thursday that a third operation was under way to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Azovstal.

"The next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal is under way at the moment. Information about the results will be provided later," Yermak said.

