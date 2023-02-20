Ukraine says Biden visit sends signal to Moscow: 'No one is afraid of you'

World+Biz

Reuters
20 February, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 05:54 pm

Related News

Ukraine says Biden visit sends signal to Moscow: 'No one is afraid of you'

Reuters
20 February, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 05:54 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Joe Biden attend a meeting, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 20, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Joe Biden attend a meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 20, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's foreign minister said US President Joe Biden's trip to Kyiv on Monday clearly signalled to Russia that "no one is afraid of you", and praised the visit as the "victory of the Ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy".

In a statement, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the visit was "historic" and that both Biden and Zelenskiy were pleased with their talks on Monday.

"This visit is the victory of the Ukrainian people and president Zelenskiy. It has been conducted in spite of everything for the sake of Ukraine's victory and all the free world. It is a clear signal to the swamp – no one is afraid of you!" he said.

 

Europe

Ukraine / Joe Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

6h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

8h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

21h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

23h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits