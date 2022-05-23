Ukraine says 87 were killed in Russian air strike last week

World+Biz

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 07:31 pm

Related News

Ukraine says 87 were killed in Russian air strike last week

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 07:31 pm
A hotel complex destroyed by a Russian missile during Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine is pictured in Odesa, Ukraine, on 8 May, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
A hotel complex destroyed by a Russian missile during Russia's invasion of Ukraine is pictured in Odesa, Ukraine, on 8 May, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

Eighty-seven people were killed in a Russian air strike in the town of Desna last Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, in what would be Ukraine's biggest military death toll in a single strike of the war so far.

On the day of the attack, a Russian military spokesman said high-precision, long-range missiles had hit Ukrainian reserves forces at a training centre near Desna, in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, and at one other site.

Zelenskiy did not specify if the casualties from the attack in Desna were military or civilian. There is a military barracks and training base near the town.

"Today we completed work at Desna. In Desna under the rubble there were 87 casualties. 87 corpses," Zelenskiy said on Monday during an address by videolink to a meeting of global business leaders at Davos.

Ukrainian authorities had said last week that eight people were killed in the strike. 

At least 52 people were killed at a train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in April.

Ukrainian authorities have said they believe hundreds were trapped under the rubble of a theatre in Mariupol following a bombing in March, but they were unable to confirm the death toll.

Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

5h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

8h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

6h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

49m | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

2h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter