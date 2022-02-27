Ukraine-Russia talks will happen Monday, Ukrainian official says

Ukraine's Deputy Interior Minister Evgeny Yenin says talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place Monday morning local time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko called the Ukrainian President earlier Sunday.

"The politicians have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," his office said.

"Aleksander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on the Belarusian territory will remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation's travel, meeting and return," the office continued.