Ukraine-Russia talks to resume on Wednesday -TASS cites Ukrainian official

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

A second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Wednesday, Russia's TASS news agency cited an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as saying.

Russia said it had taken Kherson, the biggest city it has yet seized in Ukraine on Wednesday, while stepping up its lethal bombardment of the main cities that its invasion force has so far failed to capture in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance.

TASS said the adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, was speaking on Ukraine-24 TV.