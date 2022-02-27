Ukraine roads company removing road signs to confuse Russians

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
27 February, 2022

"The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday

Ukraine’s road agency calls on citizens to ‘dismantle road signs’ with a profane message. The State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine, Facebook via iNews
A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.

"The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday.

"Let us help them get straight to hell."

It posted an edited photo of a standard road sign in which directions to nearby cities have been replaced with profanities that could be translated as "Go fuck yourself", "Go fuck yourself again" and "Go fuck yourself back in Russia".

