Ukraine reports heavy fighting at airport near Kyiv

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said, "there's heavy fighting at Hostomel airport, about 35 km (21 miles) northwest of the capital, Kyiv."

Russia's attack on the airport may be aimed at bringing in airborne troops and an assault on the government administration, he added, reports Bloomberg.

One of Russia's goals "is to remove top authorities," Podolyak said, advising journalists to leave the presidential office in downtown Kyiv.