Ukraine renouncing Nato ambitions would ease security fears - Kremlin

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 06:36 pm

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The Kremlin says it does not view a comment by Ukraine's ambassador to the UK that the country could be "flexible" on its ambition to join Nato as an official change in policy.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko was forced to walk back his comments on Monday morning after telling the BBC on Sunday that Kyiv might be prepared to drop its bid to join the Western military alliance in a bid to avoid war with Russia, report BBC.

Prystaiko clarified on Monday that Ukraine would not be reconsidering its ambition to join Nato after officials in Kyiv rejected his comments.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Ukraine renouncing its Nato ambitions would significantly ease Moscow's security concerns.

Russia / Russia-Ukraine standoffs / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia talk

