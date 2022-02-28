Ukraine raises $13 mln in crypto after crowdfunding appeal

World+Biz

Reuters
28 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 04:55 pm

Related News

Ukraine raises $13 mln in crypto after crowdfunding appeal

The donations came as Russian forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency said, but ran into stiff resistance elsewhere as Moscow's diplomatic and economic isolation deepened

Reuters
28 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
A representation of cryptocurrency Monero is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrationo
A representation of cryptocurrency Monero is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrationo

Ukraine's government has raised cryptocurrency worth almost $13 million after posting appeals on social media for donations of bitcoin and other digital tokens, data from blockchain analysis firm Elliptic showed on Monday.

Ukraine's official Twitter account made the appeal for cryptocurrency donations on Saturday following the country's invasion by Russia, posting digital wallets addresses for tokens including bitcoin and ether .

Ukraine's Vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted the wallet addresses. "Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations," wrote Fedorov, who is also minister of digital transformation.

The donations came as Russian forces seized two small cities in southeastern Ukraine and the area around a nuclear power plant, the Interfax news agency said, but ran into stiff resistance elsewhere as Moscow's diplomatic and economic isolation deepened.

By 08:50 GMT Monday, the wallet addresses had received crypto worth $12.8 million across almost 17,300 donations, London-based Elliptic said. The company tracks the movement of digital coins on the blockchain, a public ledger that records crypto transactions.

Ukraine's ministry of digital transformation confirmed the tweets were genuine and added: "How will we use money? To destroy as much Russian soldiers as possible."

Its crypto crowdfunding appeal is unprecedented. Though some states, notably El Salvador,has embraced cryptocurrencies, Ukraine's appeal for direct donations is among the first of its kind.

Crypto donations to Ukrainian volunteer and hacking groups have also spiked since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday, Elliptic said this week.

The donations to such groups, some of which have supplied equipment to government forces, grew strongly in January as Russia massed troops near Ukraine's border ahead of its invasion.

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Russia-Ukraine war / Ukraine crowdfunding appeal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

5h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

6h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

21h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

21h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

1d | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address