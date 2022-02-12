Ukraine president says warnings of Russian invasion stoking ‘panic’

Ukraine president says warnings of Russian invasion stoking 'panic'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the worst enemy is panic in the country [File: Reuters]
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that warnings of an imminent Russian attack on his country were stoking "panic" and demanded to see firm proof of a planned invasion.

"We understand all the risks. We understand that the risks are there," Zelensky told reporters. 

"Right now, the people's biggest enemy is panic in our country. And all this information is only provoking panic and not helping us," he said, report Al Jazeera.

"If you or anyone has any additional information about a 100-percent chance of an invasion, give it to us," he added.

