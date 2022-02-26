Ukraine President rejects US offer to evacuate Kyiv: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
26 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 11:46 am

Related News

Ukraine President rejects US offer to evacuate Kyiv: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'

Russian troops continue to encircle Kyiv amid repeated calls from the West to withdraw from Ukrainian territory and adhere to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations

Hindustan Times
26 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 11:46 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has turned down the offer by the US government to evacuate the country as invading Russian forces closed in on Kyiv, according to Associated Press. After the US asked the Ukrainian president to leave his country, an upbeat Zelenskiy said, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," reported AP citing a senior American intelligence official familiar with direct knowledge of the conversation.

Russian troops continue to encircle Kyiv amid repeated calls from the West to withdraw from Ukrainian territory and adhere to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been reluctant in paying heed to such calls and even urged Ukraine's military to mutiny.

As rumours of Zelenskiy's fleeing the country floated on social media, the Ukrainian President posted a video of him, along with his key aides, standing outside the presidency building and vowing to defend Kyiv against the Russian invasion.

"We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President has been reaching out to other countries, especially the West, for military aid. On Friday, Zelensky said he had spoken with US President Joe Biden about military aid and sanctions.

"Strengthening sanctions, concrete defence assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed" with Biden, Zelensky wrote on Twitter while expressing gratitude for "strong" American support.

The West-backed resolution, calling for unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory, also failed at the UN Security Council as Russia expectedly vetoed it. Eleven members voted for the adoption of the resolution and three, including India and China, abstained.

Ukraine president / US / kyiv / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

34m | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

49m | Wheels
Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

1h | Wheels
Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

14h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

14h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

15h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused