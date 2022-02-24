Ukraine police say Russia has carried out 203 attacks on Thursday

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 08:05 pm

Ukraine police say Russia has carried out 203 attacks on Thursday

Ukraine's defence minister said some Russian forces had been taken prisoner in heavy fighting

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
View of an explosion, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, near Dnipro, Ukraine February 24, 2022 in this image obtained by REUTERS
View of an explosion, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, near Dnipro, Ukraine February 24, 2022 in this image obtained by REUTERS

Ukrainian police on Thursday said Russia had carried out 203 attacks since the beginning of the day, with fighting going on almost everywhere throughout Ukraine's territory.

State border guards said the Ukrainian military was fighting Russian forces near the eastern city of Sumy. Ukraine's defence minister said some Russian forces had been taken prisoner in heavy fighting.

