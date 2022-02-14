Ukraine to persist with NATO goal - President Zelenskiy

World+Biz

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 08:56 pm

Related News

Ukraine to persist with NATO goal - President Zelenskiy

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 08:56 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during a call with US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during a call with US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his country would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and some Western countries' scepticism.

"Today, many journalists and many leaders are hinting a little to Ukraine that it is possible not to take risks, not to constantly raise the issue of future membership in the alliance, because these risks are associated with the reaction of the Russian Federation," said Zelenskiy at a news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I believe that we should move along the path we have chosen".

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia / Ukraine -Russia talk / Ukraine concessions to Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Contemplating Jackson Pollock’s hot streak. Photo: Bloomberg

The secret to creative breakthroughs, hot streaks and success

7h | Bloomberg Special
RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

9h | Brands
Dr Bijon Shil. Sketch: TBS

Is Omicron the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?

9h | Interviews
Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quarrel Increases Love

Quarrel Increases Love

7h | Videos
Spring arrives on the day of love

Spring arrives on the day of love

7h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

7h | Videos
Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

Unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director