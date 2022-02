Ukrainian service members ride atop armoured fighting vehicles during tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Ukraine's military has put the country's more than 200,000 reservist forces on notice that they will be mobilised as tensions with Russia escalate.

"Reservists aged 18 to 60 will be called up," Ukrainian Ground Forces said in a Facebook message, reports Al Jazeera.

"The call will start today. The maximum service life is one year," the military unit added.