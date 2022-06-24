Ukraine loses key district south of Lysychansk to Russian forces -official

World+Biz

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 04:50 pm

Related News

Ukraine loses key district south of Lysychansk to Russian forces -official

Reuters
24 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
An unexploded shell from a multiple rocket launch system is seen stuck in the ground, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. REUTERS
An unexploded shell from a multiple rocket launch system is seen stuck in the ground, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 10, 2022. REUTERS

A district south of the city of Lysychansk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region was "fully occupied" by Russian forces as of Friday morning, a local Ukrainian official said on television.

"Unfortunately, as of today... the entire Hirske district is occupied," Hirske's municipal head Oleksiy Babchenko said on a television broadcast. "There are some insignificant, local battles going on at the outskirts, but the enemy has entered."

The loss of Hirske and several other settlements around it leaves Lysychansk, the last major Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk, in danger of being enveloped from three sides by advancing Russian forces.

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had encircled about 2,000 Ukrainian troops, including 80 foreign fighters, at Hirske. Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Ukraine signalled on Friday its troops were withdrawing from Lysychansk's sister city Sievierodonetsk, the scene of weeks of intense bombardments and street fighting, in what would be a significant setback in its struggle to defeat Russian forces.

Lysychansk / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

8h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

9h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

10h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

24m | Videos
LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

4h | Videos
Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

9h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday