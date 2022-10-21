Ukraine foreign minister: Spoke to Israel PM about request for defence systems

World+Biz

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:50 am

Ukraine foreign minister: Spoke to Israel PM about request for defence systems

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 10:50 am
Ukraine&#039;s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and discussed in detail Kyiv's request for air and missile defence systems and technology.

"I informed him (about the) unspeakable suffering, loss of life, and destruction caused by Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones," he tweeted.

Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has said it would not supply Kyiv with weapons. It has limited its Ukraine assistance to humanitarian relief, citing a desire for continued cooperation with Moscow over war-ravaged neighbour Syria and to ensure the wellbeing of Russia's Jews.

Most recently Israel offered to help Ukrainians develop air attack alerts for civilians.

Lapid's office said the Israeli leader reiterated to Kuleba Israel's support for Ukraine and expressed his "deep concern" about the military connection between Iran and Russia.

Russia has launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine on hitting energy infrastructure. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.

Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and the Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Washington says Iran's denial is a lie.

Ukraine-Israel / ukraine defence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

1h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

2h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

3h | Panorama
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

24m | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

1h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

15h | Videos
LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

LDC graduation: Risks that Bangladesh to face in food, agri exports

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning