Ukraine in 'final stage' of reclaiming west river bank in Kherson region

Reuters
11 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 06:46 pm

Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab toward Russian positions, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab toward Russian positions, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Ukrainian armed forces are in the final stage of reclaiming the west bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region from Russian troops, a regional lawmaker said Friday.

Serhiy Khlan, a deputy for Kherson Regional Council, told a news briefing that some Russian soldiers had been unable to leave the city of Kherson after months of occupation, and had changed into civilian clothing.

"The number of these people is not known," he said, without citing evidence for the assertion. He urged local residents to stay at home while Ukrainian troops cleared the city.

Khlan also said, without citing evidence, that many Russian troops had drowned attempting to flee across the river.

Russia did not immediately comment on Khlan's remarks. The Russian defence ministry said earlier on Friday that it had completed the withdrawal of its troops from the western bank of the Dnipro and that Russia had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.

Reuters could not independently verify those details.

Kyiv's forces have been bearing down on Kherson since Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops on Wednesday to withdraw. The city had been occupied since soon after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Khlan said Russian troops had blown up the Anotonivskiy Bridge connecting the west and east banks of the Dnipro after retreating, and that they had also blown up a power plant.

Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents on Friday as saying the bridge had collapsed, and published a photograph showing whole sections of the bridge missing.

Reuters could not immediately determine what had caused the bridge's collapse.

