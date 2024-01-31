Ukraine downs 14 out of 20 Russian drones over 5 regions in south, east

The Air Force said in a statement the Iranian-made Shahed drones and also three Iskander missiles targeted five Ukrainian regions in the south and the east

A view of a damaged building in the aftermath of a drone attack, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, seen in this handout released on 31 January 31 2024. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
A view of a damaged building in the aftermath of a drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, seen in this handout released on 31 January 31 2024. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's air defences shot down 14 out of 20 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack that injured one person and damaged commercial buildings, the military said on Wednesday. 

The Air Force said in a statement the Iranian-made Shahed drones and also three Iskander missiles targeted five Ukrainian regions in the south and the east. 

The southern military command said one person was injured and agricultural warehouses and a shop were damaged in the Mykolayiv region where five drones were shot down. 

Details on damage in other regions were not immediately available. 

 

