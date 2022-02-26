Ukraine deny Russia's claims that Ukraine refused negotiation

Ukraine has denied that it refused negotiations with Russia, as claimed by the Kremlin on Saturday.

Head of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Mikhail Podolyak said it was untrue and that Russia had set out "unacceptable conditions [and] ultimatum demands", report Guardian.

On Saturday, Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin ordered a halt to the Russian advance for negotiations, but Ukraine refused them.

"Ukraine, of course, did not refuse negotiations. But precisely from negotiations, which, by the way, have not happened yet. Ukraine and president Zelensky categorically renounces any unacceptable conditions or ultimatum demands from the Russian side," Podolyak said.