Ukraine deny Russia's claims that Ukraine refused negotiation

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 08:17 pm

Related News

Ukraine deny Russia's claims that Ukraine refused negotiation

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 08:17 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Collected.
President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Collected.

Ukraine has denied that it refused negotiations with Russia, as claimed by the Kremlin on Saturday.

Head of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Mikhail Podolyak said it was untrue and that Russia had set out "unacceptable conditions [and] ultimatum demands", report Guardian.

On Saturday, Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin ordered a halt to the Russian advance for negotiations, but Ukraine refused them.

"Ukraine, of course, did not refuse negotiations. But precisely from negotiations, which, by the way, have not happened yet. Ukraine and president Zelensky categorically renounces any unacceptable conditions or ultimatum demands from the Russian side," Podolyak said.

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

5h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

8h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

9h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

40m | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

55m | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

1h | Videos
Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused