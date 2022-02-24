Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukraine has officially severed diplomatic ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told a press briefing.

He also said that Russia has attacked Ukraine in a "cunning way," acting much the same as Hitler did in the Second World War.

Russia is on a "path of evil," he said and called for "everyone who is able" to join the military to do so and called on all veterans to come forward.

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian military are engaged in "heavy fighting fending off attacks in Donbas in the east in the north and in the south."

"The enemy has sustained heavy casualties and they will be even heavier ... they came to our land," he warned.