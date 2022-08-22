Ukraine agricultural exports may reach 4 mln T in Aug after unblocking of sea ports

A pilot boat guides the Panama-flagged bulk carrier ship, the Navi Star as it arrives at Foynes Port delivering 33,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn to Ireland after departing Odessa following the formation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in Foynes, Ireland August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ukraine's agricultural exports are likely to rise to around 4 million tonnes in August from 3 million tonnes in July thanks to a U.N-brokered agreement that unblocked Ukrainian sea ports, a deputy chair of Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Monday.

Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents agricultural producers, told a televised briefing that despite new export opportunities, Ukrainian farmers would still face a shortage of funds and a third of them would refuse the 2022/23 winter grain sowing which is due to start later this month.