UK will pay to shelter refugees in countries neighbouring Afghanistan

World+Biz

Reuters
03 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:20 am

Related News

UK will pay to shelter refugees in countries neighbouring Afghanistan

"It is vital that we help those fleeing Afghanistan and do not allow the crisis there to undermine regional stability," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said

Reuters
03 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 09:20 am
An Afghan woman and her month-old son are seen outside the new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
An Afghan woman and her month-old son are seen outside the new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Britain said on Friday it would release 30 million pounds ($41 million) of aid to support nations neighbouring Afghanistan dealing with refugees fleeing the country since the Taliban took control.

The British government said 10 million pounds would immediately be made available to the UN refugee agency UNHCR and other humanitarian groups to help with shelters and sanitation facilities at the borders.

The remainder will go to nations that experienced a significant number of refugees to provide essential services and supplies, it said.

"It is vital that we help those fleeing Afghanistan and do not allow the crisis there to undermine regional stability," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

The UNHCR has said up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by the end of the year. Many fleeing the country are believed to be heading to Pakistan, while another of Afghanistan's neighbours Tajikistan has pledged to accept 100,000 refugees.

Britain itself has said it would take some 20,000 Afghan refugees with 5,000 expected to arrive in the first year.

Earlier this month, Britain announced it would double its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds this year, and Raab said on a visit to Qatar on Thursday there was a need to engage with the Taliban.

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

Europe / South Asia

Afghanistan / Taliban / UK / Afghan Refugees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

16h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

16h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

16h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends