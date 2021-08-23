UK will leave Afghanistan when US does, says defence minister

World+Biz

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 05:28 pm

Related News

UK will leave Afghanistan when US does, says defence minister

Speaking to media on Monday, Wallace confirmed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "try and seek" a US extension beyond the current 31 August evacuation deadline date at a G7 meeting on Tuesday

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 05:28 pm
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the UK will leave Kabul airport at the same time as US forces.

Speaking to media on Monday, he confirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "try and seek" a US extension beyond the current 31 August evacuation deadline date at a G7 meeting on Tuesday, reports the BBC.

"When they withdraw that will take away the framework... we will have to go as well," he said.

"I don't think there is any likelihood of staying on after the United States."

He added that we are "really down to hours now, not weeks", adding: "We have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out."

Top News / Europe / South Asia

Afghanistan / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

21h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

21h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 