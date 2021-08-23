UK will leave Afghanistan when US does, says defence minister

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the UK will leave Kabul airport at the same time as US forces.

Speaking to media on Monday, he confirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "try and seek" a US extension beyond the current 31 August evacuation deadline date at a G7 meeting on Tuesday, reports the BBC.

"When they withdraw that will take away the framework... we will have to go as well," he said.

"I don't think there is any likelihood of staying on after the United States."

He added that we are "really down to hours now, not weeks", adding: "We have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out."