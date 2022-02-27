UK top diplomat says military operation in Ukraine could last ‘a number of years’

27 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:06 pm

UK top diplomat says military operation in Ukraine could last 'a number of years'

London will keep supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine, Liz Truss says

27 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 05:06 pm
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: REUTERS
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Photo: REUTERS

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the military operation in Ukraine could last "a number of years," given Ukraine's resistance and Western arms supplies to Kiev.

Speaking in an interview with Sky News TV channel, Truss said the UK needs to be "prepared for a very long haul." "This could be a number of years because what we do know is Russia has strong forces," she said, noting that the Ukrainian resistance is "very, very strong and brave." reports TASS.

London will keep supplying defensive weapons to Ukraine, Truss stated.

