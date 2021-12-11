UK says West will counter 'aggressors' as G7 ministers, allies meet

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
11 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:16 am

Related News

UK says West will counter 'aggressors' as G7 ministers, allies meet

Blinken will fly out to southeast Asia next week on a visit designed to highlight the region's importance in Washington's strategy of standing up to China

BSS/AFP
11 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:16 am
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday vowed the West and its allies will "take a stand against aggressors who seek to undermine liberty" as she hosts a G7 ministerial summit.
 
The two-day gathering in Liverpool, northwest England, of foreign and development ministers from the group of wealthy countries -- the last in-person meeting of Britain's year-long G7 presidency -- comes amid rising global tensions.
 
Russia's build-up of troops on Ukraine's border will top the agenda, alongside discussions on confronting China, limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions and addressing the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, according to officials.
 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken jetted in on Friday, holding talks on the sidelines of the summit with Truss and Germany's new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.
 
Blinken will fly out to southeast Asia next week on a visit designed to highlight the region's importance in Washington's strategy of standing up to China.
 
Ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will join the summit for the first time ever on Sunday, in a session earmarked for wide-ranging talks including on Covid vaccines, finance and gender equality.
 
Korea, Australia, South Africa and India will also participate as Britain's chosen G7 "guests", with many attendees taking part virtually due to the pandemic and emergence of the Omicron variant.
 
"This weekend the world's most influential democracies will take a stand against aggressors who seek to undermine liberty and send a clear message that we are a united front," Truss said ahead of the summit.
 
"I want G7 countries to deepen ties in areas like trade, investment, technology and security so we can defend and advance freedom and democracy across the world.
 
"I will be pushing that point over the next few days."
 
- 'Alternative' to adversaries -
 
Truss, who replaced predecessor Dominic Raab as Britain's top diplomat in September, delivered her first major foreign policy address Wednesday as crises loom around the world.
 
She warned Moscow it would be "a strategic mistake" to invade Ukraine, following growing concerns over a big Russian troop build-up on the border.
 
That echoed comments delivered by US President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a virtual summit the previous day.
 
Meanwhile, responding to Beijing's increasing international assertiveness and alleged widespread domestic rights abuses has dominated Britain's G7 presidency.
 
Biden pushed at a June leaders' summit for a stronger collective stance towards both China and Russia, and this week saw Washington, London and Canberra announce diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
 
Truss has said the West needs to work towards ending the "strategic dependence" of a growing number of low- and middle-income countries on its adversaries, in various areas from energy to technology.
 

At the summit she will push attendees to provide them with more finance for infrastructure and technology projects, according to the foreign office.
 
G7 countries and their allies must offer "an alternative to unsustainable debt from non-market economies" like China, it said.
 
Truss will unveil a UK-led initiative -- the Africa Resilience Investment Accelerator -- to boost collaboration investing in Africa's "most fragile markets" and help develop "a pipeline of investable opportunities".
 
"It will help the G7 to meet its commitment to invest over $80 billion into the private sector in Africa over the next five years to support sustainable economic recovery and growth," the foreign office added.

Top News

G7 / UK / west

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

1h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

1h | Panorama
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

6m | Panorama
At night, these desks are moved to make space for sleeping. The fans are only turned on at this time. Photo: Noor A Alam

Behind all that glitters: The life of Dhaka's goldsmiths

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

17h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

17h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

20h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study