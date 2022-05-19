UK says there is a way through Turkey's concerns over Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Reuters
19 May, 2022, 09:20 pm
British defence minister Ben Wallace. Photo: Reuters
British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday he believed there was a way to address Turkey's concerns over Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Finland and Sweden formally applied on Wednesday to join NATO, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey has objected, accusing the countries of supporting groups that it deems terrorists. 

Turkey has told allies it's a 'no' to Sweden and Finland's NATO bid - Erdogan

"I think there is a way through. I think we will get there in the end and it is very important that we listen to all members and their concerns in that process and we will certainly be listening to Turkey," Wallace told parliament, adding he would be speaking to his Turkish counterpart.

 

NATO / Finland and sweden NATO bid / Turkey / UK

