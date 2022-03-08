UK refuses to drop visa requirement for Ukraine refugees

World+Biz

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:53 am

Related News

UK refuses to drop visa requirement for Ukraine refugees

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:53 am
UK refuses to drop visa requirement for Ukraine refugees

Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected calls on Monday for Britain to ease visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees fleeing conflict, saying Britain was a generous country but it needed to maintain checks on who was arriving.

The United Nations estimates that more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia started bombarding its neighbour, with hundreds of thousands pouring into Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere.

Responding to criticism Britain was not doing enough and was far behind its European neighbours in helping address the continent's biggest humanitarian crisis since World War Two, Johnson said:

"We are a very, very generous country. What we want though is control and we want to be able to check." he told reporters. "I think it's sensible given what's going on in Ukraine to make sure that we have some basic ability to check who is coming in."

The British government has been condemned by charities, opposition lawmakers and France after its insistence that refugees first acquire a visa meant some Ukrainians have been stuck in the French city of Calais, unable to enter Britain.

The European Union has agreed to grant temporary residency to Ukrainians fleeing the invasion and give them access to employment, social welfare and housing for up to three years.

Britain has announced visa schemes for those who have family in the country or a willing sponsor. Media reports at the weekend said Britain had only issued about 50 visas for Ukrainians so far, although Johnson disputed that figure.

The interior ministry later said that 300 visas had been issued under the scheme, and it was increasing staff to meet demand for appointments.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said: "There should be a simple route to sanctuary for those that are fleeing for their lives."

"The Home office is in a complete mess about this, they keep changing the rules," he told the BBC.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Britain was not doing nearly enough. It should let refugees in and deal with the paperwork later, she said.

"Having fleeing the terror in Ukraine, spending hours and hours and hours on arduous journeys, then having to jump through bureaucratic hoops is unconscionable," she told LBC radio.

Interior minister Priti Patel told the Sun newspaper she wanted to create a humanitarian route that would allow anyone from Ukraine to come to Britain. But Europe minister James Cleverly said he did not expect the existing requirements to change.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Russia-Ukraine war / UK / visa requirements / UK visa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

19h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

23h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

21h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

11m | Videos
Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

16m | Videos
Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

21m | Videos
One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

One of the most paid actor of Bollywood

26m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market