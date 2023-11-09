UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata Murty host special Diwali event at 10 Downing Street

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty host a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali in London on November 8, 2023. Photo AFP

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, celebrated Diwali with members of the Hindu community at 10 Downing Street.

Ahead of the widely celebrated Hindu festival of Diwali, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended warm wishes to the Hindu community in the United Kingdom and around the world while hosting a special event at 10 Downing Street. Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, were joined by members of the Hindu community at 10 Downing Street for the joyous occasion.

"Tonight Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali – a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness. Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world celebrating this weekend!" Sunak's office said in a social media post.

The social media post was accompanied by images of Sunak and Murty lighting traditional lamps, or diyas, at their official residence.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, holds deep religious and cultural importance for Hindus and is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour. It signifies the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Sunak is a practising Hindu with Punjabi roots and is a regular at the temple in Southampton where he was born. During their recent visit to India for the G20 Summit, the couple offered prayers at the famous Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.

"I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak had said.