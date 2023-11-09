UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata Murty host special Diwali event at 10 Downing Street

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
09 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata Murty host special Diwali event at 10 Downing Street

"Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world celebrating this weekend"

Hindustan Times
09 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 04:58 pm
Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty host a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali in London on November 8, 2023. Photo AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty host a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali in London on November 8, 2023. Photo AFP

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, celebrated Diwali with members of the Hindu community at 10 Downing Street.

Ahead of the widely celebrated Hindu festival of Diwali, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended warm wishes to the Hindu community in the United Kingdom and around the world while hosting a special event at 10 Downing Street. Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, were joined by members of the Hindu community at 10 Downing Street for the joyous occasion.

"Tonight Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali – a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness. Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world celebrating this weekend!" Sunak's office said in a social media post.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The social media post was accompanied by images of Sunak and Murty lighting traditional lamps, or diyas, at their official residence.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, holds deep religious and cultural importance for Hindus and is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour. It signifies the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Sunak is a practising Hindu with Punjabi roots and is a regular at the temple in Southampton where he was born. During their recent visit to India for the G20 Summit, the couple offered prayers at the famous Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.

"I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was raised, that's how I am. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis," Rishi Sunak had said.

Europe / South Asia

Hindu / festival / Diwali / UK / rishi / sunak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

7h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

8h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

8h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

5h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

20h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

1d | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

1d | TBS Stories