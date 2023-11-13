UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments

World+Biz

13 November, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 04:21 pm

Related News

UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments

13 November, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 04:21 pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he hosts a policing roundtable at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 12, 2023. James Manning/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he hosts a policing roundtable at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 12, 2023. James Manning/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked his interior minister, Suella Braverman, on Monday, a government source said, part of a wider reshuffle after she criticised the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march. 

Under fire from opposition lawmakers and members of his own governing Conservative Party to eject Braverman, Sunak moved against his interior minister, asking her "to leave government" which she had accepted, the source said.

UK PM Sunak names James Cleverly as interior minister

The political editor of the Sun tabloid said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly would replace her. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As Sunak started to reshuffle his ministerial team, former prime minister David Cameron was seen walking into Downing Street, sparking speculation that he would return to government.  

Last week, Braverman defied Sunak by publishing an article accusing the police of adopting "double standards" in its treatment of protests - an argument opposition Labour said inflamed tensions at a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday.

Then more than 140 people were arrested after far-right counter protesters skirmished with police, who tried to keep them away from the 300,000 pro-Palestinian marchers.

Sunak is expected to carry out a wider number of changes in his cabinet, bringing in allies and removing some ministers who his Downing Street office say have not been performing as well as he wanted in their departments.

 (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)

Top News

UK / UK interior minister Braverman / pro-Palestinian protesters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

2h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

19h | Features
Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1d | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

13h | TBS SPORTS
$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

15h | TBS Economy
Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

12h | TBS Economy
Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

15h | TBS Entertainment