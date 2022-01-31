UK PM Johnson cancels trip to Japan planned for mid-February -Kyodo
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno denied reports that Johnson was planning to visit Japan in a regular briefing held on Monday morning
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a trip to Japan that was originally set for mid-February, news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing multiple Japanese government sources.
