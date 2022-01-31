UK PM Johnson cancels trip to Japan planned for mid-February -Kyodo

31 January, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 10:22 am

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno denied reports that Johnson was planning to visit Japan in a regular briefing held on Monday morning

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face mask as he visits RAF Valley in Anglesey, Britain January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face mask as he visits RAF Valley in Anglesey, Britain January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a trip to Japan that was originally set for mid-February, news agency Kyodo reported on Monday, citing multiple Japanese government sources.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno denied reports that Johnson was planning to visit Japan in a regular briefing held on Monday morning.

