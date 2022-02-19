UK moves Ukraine embassy out of Kyiv, urges nationals to leave

Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday the country's embassy in Ukraine was moving away from the capital Kyiv and it told British nationals to leave the country while commercial means of travel were still available.

The embassy office in Kyiv was relocating temporarily and staff were operating from an embassy office in the city of Lviv, the ministry said.

"Any Russian military action in Ukraine would severely affect the British government's ability to provide consular assistance in Ukraine," the ministry said.

"British nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances."