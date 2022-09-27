UK Labour MP Rupa Huq suspended for calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng 'superficially' black

A UK Labour MP has been suspended from the party after she was accused of making "racist" comments about the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Rupa Huq was administratively suspended pending an investigation after she claimed that Kwasi Kwarteng was "superficially" black.

Rupa, a former shadow Home Office minister, was recorded at an event held on Monday during a fringe event as part of Labour's annual conference in Liverpool hosted by British Future and the Black Equity Organisation and also attended by the party's chair, Anneliese Dodds, reports The Guardian.

Huq can be heard on a short recording obtained by the Guido Fawkes website saying, "I'm sorry if I was not making myself understood clearly. He superficially is a black man."

She said Kwarteng went to "the top schools in the country" and added, "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black."

Huq faced swift pressure to apologise, with a senior Labour source calling the comments "clearly totally inappropriate" and David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, telling BBC's Politics Live programme, "I think those comments are unfortunate. I wouldn't have made them myself and clearly I hope Rupa apologises and retracts that."

Jake Berry, the chair of the Conservative party, wrote to the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, saying he had "serious concerns" about the remarks. He called for Huq to lose the Labour whip, and added: "I trust you will join me in unequivocally condemning these comments as nothing less than racist."