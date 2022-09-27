UK Labour MP Rupa Huq suspended for calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng 'superficially' black

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

UK Labour MP Rupa Huq suspended for calling Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng 'superficially' black

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 10:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A UK Labour MP has been suspended from the party after she was accused of making "racist" comments about the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Rupa Huq was administratively suspended pending an investigation after she claimed that Kwasi Kwarteng was "superficially" black.

Rupa, a former shadow Home Office minister, was recorded at an event held on Monday during a fringe event as part of Labour's annual conference in Liverpool hosted by British Future and the Black Equity Organisation and also attended by the party's chair, Anneliese Dodds, reports The Guardian.

Huq can be heard on a short recording obtained by the Guido Fawkes website saying, "I'm sorry if I was not making myself understood clearly. He superficially is a black man."

She said Kwarteng went to "the top schools in the country" and added, "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black."

Huq faced swift pressure to apologise, with a senior Labour source calling the comments "clearly totally inappropriate" and David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, telling BBC's Politics Live programme, "I think those comments are unfortunate. I wouldn't have made them myself and clearly I hope Rupa apologises and retracts that."

Jake Berry, the chair of the Conservative party, wrote to the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, saying he had "serious concerns" about the remarks. He called for Huq to lose the Labour whip, and added: "I trust you will join me in unequivocally condemning these comments as nothing less than racist."

 

Top News

labour / MP / UK / racist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

10h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

11h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

47m | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

1h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

2h | Videos
Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b