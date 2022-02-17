UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia February 10, 2022. Photo :Reuters

British foreign minister Liz Truss will reaffirm support for Ukrainian sovereignty on a trip to Kyiv this week as part of efforts to deter a possible Russian invasion, urging Moscow to end its military buildup along the border.

The United States and NATO said on Wednesday that Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine despite Moscow's insistence it was pulling back, questioning President Vladimir Putin's stated desire to negotiate a solution to the crisis.

Truss will hold talks with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will then deliver a speech in Kyiv where she will warn Russia it faces economic pain and global isolation if it invades its former Soviet neighbour.

"I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy. We are ready to talk," Truss will say, according to extracts of her speech released by her office.

"But we are very clear – if they decide to continue down the path of aggression, there will be massive consequences, bringing Russia severe economic costs and pariah status."

Britain's foreign ministry did not give details of when the trip would happen.