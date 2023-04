British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab reacts outside Downing Street as he attends the British cabinet's weekly meeting, in London, Britain February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday (21 April), following an independent investigation into formal complaints about his behaviour.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government.