UK Defence Ministry says Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week

World+Biz

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 12:55 pm

Related News

UK Defence Ministry says Russian column outside Kyiv has made little progress in over a week

There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Debris and houses destroyed by shelling, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, are seen in Sumy, Ukraine, 8 March, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: Andrey Mozgovoy/Reuters
Debris and houses destroyed by shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are seen in Sumy, Ukraine, 8 March, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: Andrey Mozgovoy/Reuters

The United Kingdom's Defence Ministry said on Thursday the large Russian column northwest of Kyiv has made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses.

As casualties mount, President Putin will be forced to draw from across Russian armed forces and other sources to replace the losses, the UK ministry said in a statement.

There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, it said.

UK / President Putin / Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

58m | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

19h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

19h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

19h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market