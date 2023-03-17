UK bans TikTok on government devices

17 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 09:11 am

British minister Oliver Dowden said on Thursday (16 March) the government would ban the use of TikTok on government devices, saying there was a risk about how sensitive data could be used on certain platforms.

"We're moving to a system where government devices will only be able to access third-party apps that are on a pre-approved list," Dowden told lawmakers.

"We are also going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices. We will do so with immediate effect."

