UK and France sign $74 million agreement to tackle illegal migration

FILE PHOTO: Migrants arrive at Dover harbour on board a Border Force vessel, after being rescued while attempting to cross the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain and France have signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.50 million) in 2022/23 to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, the British government said on Monday.

Britain's interior ministry said the deal would see a 40% increase in the number of UK-funded officers patrolling French beaches, with British officers embedded in French-led control rooms for the first time to improve coordination.

