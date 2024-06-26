UAE says it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine

A still image from a video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be captured Russian service personnel in a bus following the latest exchange of prisoners of war at an unknown location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this image taken from handout footage released June 25, 2024. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The United Arab Emirates said it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The Emirati foreign ministry said the mediation succeded because the UAE leveraged "its distinct ties and partnership with both sides, including as a reliable mediator among both parties," WAM said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Moscow and Kyiv have each returned 90 prisoners of war in a swap.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the return of 90 prisoners with the UAE acting as an intermediary.

Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, the UAE has maintained neutral rhetoric on the conflict and continued mediating between the two sides to exchange prisoners.