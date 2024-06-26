UAE says it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 09:25 am

Related News

UAE says it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine

The Emirati foreign ministry said the mediation succeded because the UAE leveraged "its distinct ties and partnership with both sides, including as a reliable mediator among both parties,"

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 09:25 am
A still image from a video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be captured Russian service personnel in a bus following the latest exchange of prisoners of war at an unknown location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this image taken from handout footage released June 25, 2024. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A still image from a video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be captured Russian service personnel in a bus following the latest exchange of prisoners of war at an unknown location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this image taken from handout footage released June 25, 2024. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The United Arab Emirates said it succeeded in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the state news agency WAM said on Tuesday. 

The Emirati foreign ministry said the mediation succeded because the UAE leveraged "its distinct ties and partnership with both sides, including as a reliable mediator among both parties," WAM said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Moscow and Kyiv have each returned 90 prisoners of war in a swap. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the return of 90 prisoners with the UAE acting as an intermediary.

Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, the UAE has maintained neutral rhetoric on the conflict and continued mediating between the two sides to exchange prisoners.

Top News / Europe

United Arab Emirates (UAE) / Russia Ukraine war / prisoner exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

45m | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

21h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

1d | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US advises Israel to avoid tensions with Lebanon

The US advises Israel to avoid tensions with Lebanon

40m | Videos
Nut shelling machine are changing the economy

Nut shelling machine are changing the economy

2h | Videos
Artificial blood vessels for bypass surgery

Artificial blood vessels for bypass surgery

1h | Videos
Russia Threatens Retaliation against the United States

Russia Threatens Retaliation against the United States

11h | Videos