Typhoon Mawar: Philippines warns of possible flooding, landslides

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 02:43 pm

Related News

Typhoon Mawar: Philippines warns of possible flooding, landslides

Typhoon Mawar: Mawar tore through Guam last week as the strongest typhoon to hit the US Pacific territory in over two decades

Hindustan Times
29 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 02:43 pm
Photo: AccuWeather
Photo: AccuWeather

Philippine officials began evacuating hundreds of villagers, shut down schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban Monday as Typhoon Mawar approached the country's northern provinces.

The storm, locally named Betty, was not expected to make landfall in the mountainous region. But forecasters warned that the typhoon would slow down considerably off the northernmost province of Batanes from Tuesday to Wednesday and could cause dangerous tidal surges, flash floods and landslides as it blows past.

Typhoon Mawar was moving northwest in the Pacific Ocean about 525 kilometers (326 miles) east of the coastal town of Aparri in Cagayan province with maximum sustained winds of 155kph (96mph) and gusts of up to 190kph (118mph).

Mawar tore through Guam last week as the strongest typhoon to hit the US Pacific territory in over two decades, flipping cars, tearing off roofs and knocking down power. It weakened as it blew toward the Philippines.

"These typhoons, earthquakes and natural calamities have been a part of our lives," Batanes Vice Governor Ignacio Villa told The Associated Press by telephone. "We cannot afford not to prepare because that would potentially mean the loss of lives and major damages."

Disaster-preparedness officials said army troops, police, firefighters and volunteer groups were standing by for possible search and rescue in northern provinces and more than a million food packs for displaced villagers have been prepared.

More than 400 villagers have been evacuated to emergency shelters by Monday in the high-risk coastal communities of Gonzaga and Santa Ana in Cagayan and outlying provinces ahead of the expected onslaught. Other emergency shelters in several northern provinces have been prepared with the expected influx of displaced residents from flood-prone villages, officials said.

Classes and office work, except those involved in disaster-preparedness, have been suspended in most of Cagayan and Batanes provinces, where occasional downpours and gusty wind were reported Sunday night. Flights to and from the provinces have been cancelled and fishing and passenger vessels have been prohibited from sailing in provinces where storm warnings have been raised.

Villa said the local government lent ropes to villagers living in high-risk communities to strengthen their houses as the typhoon approached.

About 20 typhoons and storms each year batter the Philippine archipelago, which also lies on seismic faults where volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world's most disaster-prone.

The Philipines / philipine typhoon / typhoon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

5h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

7h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

1h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

2h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

2h | TBS SPORTS
10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration