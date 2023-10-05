Typhoon Koinu brings 'record' winds, torrential rains to Taiwan

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
05 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

Typhoon Koinu brings 'record' winds, torrential rains to Taiwan

The eastern volcanic islet of Orchid Island -- mostly home to fishermen and farmers -- saw gusts equivalent to 342.72 kilometres (212 miles) per hour overnight as Koinu moved west towards Taiwan's southern tip, according to the Central Weather Administration

BSS/AFP
05 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 12:19 pm
A car drives on a bridge next to waves breaking on the shore near the Fugang fishing harbor as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Taitung, Taiwan October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A car drives on a bridge next to waves breaking on the shore near the Fugang fishing harbor as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Taitung, Taiwan October 4, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Typhoon Koinu grazed the southern edge of Taiwan on Thursday, blanketing the region in torrential rain and bringing record-breaking winds of more than 340 kilometres an hour to an outlying island.

The eastern volcanic islet of Orchid Island -- mostly home to fishermen and farmers -- saw gusts equivalent to 342.72 kilometres (212 miles) per hour overnight as Koinu moved west towards Taiwan's southern tip, according to the Central Weather Administration.

"The maximum wind gusts of 95.2 metres per second measured in Orchid Island last night is a new record in Taiwan," the forecaster told AFP.

Koinu was initially expected to hit the island's southern tip directly, but "its course has veered further south", the forecaster said, adding that the storm could move out to sea.

Experts say climate change has made the paths of tropical storms harder to forecast while increasing their intensity -- leading to heavy rains, flash floods and strong gales.

Taiwan experiences frequent tropical storms from May to November, and on Thursday it had closed schools and offices in anticipation of Koinu's impact.

More than 200 international and domestic flights were cancelled, while nearly 3,000 people in mountainous regions were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents living in the southern county of Taitung had stocked up on food ahead of the typhoon.

"We live in the mountains and have to drive some distance to come here. That's why we thought we better stock up just in case," 26-year-old Meng Xin told AFP.

Streets were deserted on Thursday as rains drenched the region, with strong winds knocking over street signs and tearing off metal roofing.

A 7-11 convenience store had taped up its glass windows and doors to prevent breakage.

Koinu comes about a month after Taiwan saw a direct hit by Typhoon Haiku -- the first in four years -- which forced nearly 8,000 people to evacuate from their homes.

It is expected to weaken as it moves towards the coastal waters of China's eastern Guangdong province.

The Chinese territory -- which last month was skirted by a typhoon before being flooded by the heaviest rainfall in 140 years days later -- issued its lowest typhoon signal last night.

Top News

Taiwan / typhoon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

3h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

21h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

19h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

16h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

18h | TBS Economy