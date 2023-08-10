Typhoon Khanun makes landfall in South Korea after lashing Japan

World+Biz

Reuters
10 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 08:54 am

Related News

Typhoon Khanun makes landfall in South Korea after lashing Japan

The storm has brought up to 60 mm (2.36 inches) of rain per hour in areas on the east coast with maximum wind speeds of 90 kph in parts of Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island

Reuters
10 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 08:54 am
A high wave caused by typhoon Khanun hits a seawall in Seogwipo on Jeju island, South Korea, August 9, 2023. Yonhap via REUTERS
A high wave caused by typhoon Khanun hits a seawall in Seogwipo on Jeju island, South Korea, August 9, 2023. Yonhap via REUTERS

Typhoon Khanun made landfall on the southeast coast of South Korea on Thursday after dumping heavy rain across southern Japan over the past week.

Warnings have been issued across South Korea, with more than 330 flights cancelled and more than 10,000 people moved to safety.

The storm has brought up to 60 mm (2.36 inches) of rain per hour in areas on the east coast with maximum wind speeds of 90 kph in parts of Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island, South Korea's weather agency said.

Khanun is passing between Japan's main southwestern island of Kyushu, 860 km (530 miles) from Tokyo, and the Korean Peninsula, picking up a little speed as it moves north at 20 kph (12.5 mph)

Fed by humid air from the storm, heavy rain was still battering parts of western Japan, with some areas getting well over the normal for August in the past week. One town had recorded 985 mm as of Thursday morning.

In South Korea, outdoor activities have been halted for participants of the World Scout Jamboree. About 37,000 scouts were on Tuesday moved out of their campsite in the path of the storm to safer accommodation.

More than 1,500 schools have adjusted their schedules or closed because of the storm, with 877 switching to remote learning, the education ministry said.

South Korea is still recovering from intense monsoon rain last month, when more than 40 people were killed in floods and landslides, including 14 in a flooded tunnel.

North Korea is also bracing for the storm, with Khanun expected to barrel through its capital, Pyongyang. Sand bags and pumps had been prepared in vulnerable areas, the KCNA state news agency reported on Wednesday.

But attention was already turning to another storm, Typhoon Lan, which passed near the Ogasawara Islands, about 1,000 km south of Tokyo, late on Wednesday and was heading north, northwest at 15 kph (9.3 mph).

Though the storm's path was uncertain, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said it could affect the Tokyo area towards the end of the weekend.

The bad weather is striking in the middle of Obon, Japan's main summer holiday when many people leave big cities to return to their home towns.

Japan / Doksuri / typhoon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

18h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

19h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil