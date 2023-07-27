Typhoon Doksuri shuts businesses, grounds flights in Taiwan

World+Biz

Reuters
27 July, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:04 am

Related News

Typhoon Doksuri shuts businesses, grounds flights in Taiwan

Reuters
27 July, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 09:04 am
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard remove a fallen tree from a road following the onslaught of Typhoon Doksuri in Buguey, Cagayan province, Philippines, July 26, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard remove a fallen tree from a road following the onslaught of Typhoon Doksuri in Buguey, Cagayan province, Philippines, July 26, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Southern Taiwan on Thursday shut businesses and schools while airlines cancelled hundreds of domestic flights amid warnings of landslides and floods as Typhoon Doksuri churned past the island en route to China where it will make landfall later this week.

As of 8:30 am (0030 GMT) Typhoon Doksuri, categorised at the second-strongest typhoon level by Taiwan's weather bureau, headed towards the southern Taiwan Strait with maximum winds of 191 km (118 miles) per hour.

At one point Doksuri was a super typhoon, but lost some of its strength after it lashed the coastline of the northern Philippines on Wednesday, bursting banks of rivers and leaving thousands without electricity.

Doksuri killed five people in the Philippines, according to the country's disaster agency.

Taiwan's weather bureau issued wind and rain warnings on Thuyrsday for the southern part of the island, including the major port city of Kaohsiung where businesses and schools were closed and landslide warnings issued.

All domestic flights were suspended in Taiwan while a handful of international flights were cancelled. Railway services between southern and eastern Taiwan were shut.

More than 4,000 people were evacuated as a precaution, mostly in the mountainous southern and eastern Taiwan, where nearly 0.7 metres of rainfall was recorded in some areas and up to 1 metre of rain was forecast.

The storm had cut power from more than 15,700 households across Taiwan but the majority of them had since been restored.

"Typhoon Doksuri should not be underestimated," Kaohsiung city mayor Chen Chi-mai said in a Facebook post late on Wednesday.

"The police and military force will assist in the effort of forced evacuation if needed," he said, pointing threats by torrential rain in mountainous areas.

Doksuri / typhoon / Taiwan / Philippines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

1h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

3h | Panorama
Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

17h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

17h | TBS SPORTS
China and India are economic partners of each other

China and India are economic partners of each other

14h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price